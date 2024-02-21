ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando unveiled plans Wednesday for a $30 million project for the space under I-4 in downtown.

The area from Washington Street to Church Street has remained fenced off and largely not used for anything since I-4 Ultimate work wrapped up. But that’s about to change, with city planners promising more parking, and an immersive urban park.

The Canopy’s project manager says it will also include one of the largest outdoor projection light shows in the world, something he believes will make it a destination that will keep people coming back for more.

“With just the brush of a keystroke you can change the experience so people will continue to want to experience it over and over again,” said Marty Hudson, Project Manager with the City of Orlando.

Right after the city shared renderings of what The Canopy will look like, and revealed full project plans, Spectrum News shared those plans with downtown business owners.

“That’s a great idea,” said Yehya Rizeq, owner of Crepe Delicious, an eatery on the ground floor of the 55 West building off Church Street.

Rizeq and his wife opened up shop in October 2019, just five months before the start of the pandemic. And he says foot traffic and business downtown never fully recovered, with many people still working from home.

“It’s quiet compared to other cities downtown, really, but hopefully with their improvements and talks and innovations it will go up for Downtown Orlando,” said Rizeq.

When Rizeq came to Orlando from the Middle East, he thought serving up crepes would be something different from the norm. But he says his business has been in the red when it comes to profits year to year. He’s losing money, and he needs more customers. He’s happy to see the city’s plans.

“Because yeah, we need people to come to Downtown Orlando,” said Rizeq.

“They get hungry and they come and eat.”

