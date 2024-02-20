ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando on Tuesday added six new concerts to the entertainment list for its Seven Seas Food Fest and said more will be coming.
The event will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 2 to May 19.
Concerts featuring a mix of hip-hop, rock, country, Latin, gospel and ‘90s throwback artists are held at 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at Bayside Stadium. The concerts are included with park admission.
The performance schedule revealed so far includes:
- Saturday, Feb. 24: Hanson (New)
- Sunday, Feb. 25: Newsboys
- Saturday, March 2: Gloria Gaynor
- Sunday, March 3: Night Ranger
- Saturday, March 9: The Righteous Brothers (New)
- Sunday, March 10: Goo Goo Dolls (New)
- Saturday, March 16: Corey Kent
- Sunday, March 17: Boyce Avenue (New)
- Sunday, March 24: Warrant
- Saturday, March 30: Natalie Grant (New)
- Sunday, March 31: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (New)
- Saturday, April 6: Grupo Niche
- Saturday, April 13: Hoobastank
- Sunday, April 28: Ludacris
The festival will also feature more than 200 food and drink items inspired by places around the world, including Italy, Brazil and Ireland. Four new food markets have been added to the festival: Indian Market, French Market, Vegetarian Market and the Half Pipe Pavilion.
For more information, visit seaworld.com/orlando.