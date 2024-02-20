In a recent survey of fraud and fraud-related losses across the country, Florida was ranked No. 5 in losses to scams in 2023.
What You Need To Know
- A recent survey found that Florida was fifth in the country for fraud losses in 2023
- Of the $451.8 million lost, the average amount lost per fraud report was $1,567
- Across the nation, consumers filed 1.8 million fraud reports within the first nine months of 2023, citing a loss of $7 billion
- Investment-related and imposter frauds were are some of the most reported crimes
LendingTree’s team found that Florida residents lost nearly $451.8 million to scams within the first nine months of 2023, or $20.88 per capita. They also reported Florida residents filled out 288,263 fraud reports, or 1,332 reports per 100,000 residents. The average amount lost per fraud report was $1,567.
When looking at things on a bigger scale, Florida saw a 5.2% increase in fraud losses from 2022-2023, the survey found. Nationwide, consumers filed 1.8 million fraud reports within the first nine months of 2023, citing a loss of $7 billion.
Of the scams reported, “investment-related fraud” accounted for $3.2 billion in losses, and represented nearly 4.2% of fraud reports over the same period.
“Imposter scams" on the other hand, accounted for 33.5% of fraud reports. “Social media scams” were found to be the fifth-most commonly reported contact method, which caused victims to lose $1 billion, the highest amount by contact method.