MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Orlando International Airport has reached a major milestone, with its second highest passenger numbers in nearly 100 years of service.

Last year, over 747,000 passengers came through the airport.

That record is only topped by the number of flyers that came through in 1990.

Cliff Graham is the operations manager at the airport, overseeing all airport functions.

He says the number of travels has to do with their customer service and convenience. He also credits the airport authority board and the leadership of CEO Greg Donovan.

“We take the stress out of it. There’s no long lines, people are friendly. It’s our hometown, and it’s indicative of the relationships everyone who works here has,” he said.

In 2023, a $72,000,000, 86,000-square-foot expansion brought a new terminal, restrooms, food, beverage and retail space, plus new passenger bridges able to support wide-body aircraft.

He said they anticipate even high passenger numbers in the future.

“This is the next phase in our terminal upgrades. A new bathroom renovation, complete redo of our restrooms in the VIP lounge. And these are going to be ready for our seasonal service in mid March. These restrooms were built in 1989. They are ready for an upgrade,” Graham said.

Graham has known no other place to work in his career, starting 28 years ago as a maintenance worker in the airport operations department.

The Melbourne native began his career in college.

“I tell people all the time I have the best job around. I love this town. I love this airport. I’m doing exactly what I want to do,” Graham said.

He said the welcome mat is down for anyone traveling to and from the Space Coast.

“We’re open for business. We have more room to grow, and we’re excited about that,” he said.