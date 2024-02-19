Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joins Democrats in advocating for a home insurance tax breaks for consumers, and lawmakers advance a bill that would increase information for those with disabilities.

Lawmakers tackle budget and proposed tax breaks

This year’s legislative session has three weeks left. Lawmakers this week will dive into finalizing the state budget.

The budget is the only thing that lawmakers are required to pass under the constitution.

This year, the budget is anticipated to include roughly $115 billion in spending, plus a property insurance tax break.

The state can’t control insurance rates, but they can offer tax breaks.

DeSantis wants to give a one-time, one-year property insurance tax break to consumers.

“The state cannot control the different rates. A consumer has half a dozen options and then they compete for your business. That’s the only way you’re able to do it,” DeSantis said about insurance rates.

But in the House, they’re offering a similar break that would benefit companies instead.

“You might wanna pause and think about it awhile about whether it will make sense. Unless you’re you’re just gonna say you’re gonna do that in perpetuity. Depending on how you structure it, it could be a lot of money,” House Speaker Paul Renner said.

For Democrats, it’s a rare moment of solidarity. They, like DeSantis, want a consumer tax break. If passed, it would apply also to property insurance assessments.

All this comes as more than one million Floridians remain reliant upon state backed insurance plans.

“We have to be very thoughtful as a legislature regarding the policy choices that we make when it comes to providing tax relief. If we can provide that sort of relief to large corporations, we certainly need to take into account the people,” House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said.

Now lawmakers are optimistic that Florida avoided a market collapse. The problem is that they say consumer relief will take time. Meanwhile, at least six more home insurance companies entered Florida in the new year.

That’s something leaders say is a very, very good sign.

Bill to increase disability information advances

Florida legislators are working on a bill that would require motor vehicle registrations to allow people to include information about specific disabilities or disorders.

It's called the Safeguarding American Families Everywhere (SAFE) Act, and advocates say one of the goals is to help first responders who may come in contact with that person.

Holly Alexander, who has a disability with her spine, believes the bill would make details about her condition more accessible to people like her.

“It would be nice to understand that somebody could be able to read or look up my profile and be able to see I am a person with a physical disability,” she said. “I am more frail than an average 30-year-old.”

She would also not have to rely on a disability placard to relay information. The bill’s text says it would allow first responders to potentially get a heads up on who they are about to interact with and “will improve communication, reduce unnecessary adverse actions, and ensure that the person receives the specific response and care he or she requires.”

Holly’s mother, Kandi, is a local volunteer advocate for special needs families and people with disabilities in Lake County.

Kandi said the SAFE Act is a step in the right direction and hopes it’ll lead to first responders receiving more training on how to help people with disabilities.

“It’s recognizing there’s more need for awareness, there’s more need for training, and fiscal budgeting,” she said.

Holly is currently training a service dog, Zeus, to help her stand, and says making these distinctions about her condition more available to first responders could be the difference in life-or-death situations.

“I lose stability with my legs so I can fall at any point in time,” she said. “Having that promptness availability to me could help me and potentially save my life.”

Parent reacts to social media restriction bill

The Florida Senate recently altered a bill to keep kids under 16 off of major social media platforms and it is now one step closer to the governor’s desk.

Lawmakers included pornographic websites in the list of social media sites that minors would be barred from joining. All sites on the list will need users to verify that they are 18 or older.

But the legality of the bill is still a primary concern for top lawmakers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

For parents, their primary concern is their kids and how they are using the devices.

“I’m afraid she won’t know what’s real anymore and try to make herself something she’s not,” Jaime Marco said about her 8-year-old daughter.

To comply with the legislation as currently written, the platforms would be required to perform age verification of their users.

"I think the concept is great," Marco said. "It’s just for Florida, though, and Florida is just one state out of 50. It crosses over lines. It should be a federal bill if we are going to do that."

While she supports the idea, she doesn’t know if the restrictions are the right way to address social media and its impact on kids.

“I don’t think it’s the government’s role to decide that, but I do think it’s the government’s role and responsibility to protect its citizens,” Marco said.