CLERMONT, Fla. — Florida legislators are working on a bill that would require motor vehicle registrations to allow people to include information about specific disabilities or disorders.

It's called the Safeguarding American Families Everywhere (SAFE) Act, and advocates say one of the goals is to help first responders who may come in contact with that person.

Tuesday the Appropriations Committee on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development has Senate Bill 288 on the agenda.

Holly Alexander, who has a disability with her spine, believes the bill would make details about her condition more accessible to people like her.

“It would be nice to understand that somebody could be able to read or look up my profile and be able to see I am a person with a physical disability,” she said. “I am more frail than an average 30-year-old.”

She would also not have to rely on a disability placard to relay information. The bill’s text says it would allow first responders to potentially get a heads up on who they are about to interact with and “will improve communication, reduce unnecessary adverse actions, and ensure that the person receives the specific response and care he or she requires.”

Holly’s mother, Kandi, is a local volunteer advocate for special needs families and people with disabilities in Lake County.

Kandi said the SAFE Act is a step in the right direction and hopes it’ll lead to first responders receiving more training on how to help people with disabilities.

“It’s recognizing there’s more need for awareness, there’s more need for training, and fiscal budgeting,” she said.

Holly is currently training a service dog, Zeus, to help her stand, and says making these distinctions about her condition more available to first responders could be the difference in life-or-death situations.

“I lose stability with my legs so I can fall at any point in time,” she said. “Having that promptness availability to me could help me and potentially save my life.”

