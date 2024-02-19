The 2024 presidential race is well underway, with several states already holding their primary elections to decide who will top the Republican and Democratic tickets in November. Floridians across the state will have a chance to make their voice heard on Tuesday, March 19.

Before that can happen, there are some important dates for voters in Central Florida to be aware of.

In addition to the Presidential Preference Primary election for Republicans, both Orange and Flagler counties will hold municipal elections that day.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, is the last day to register to vote or change your party affiliation ahead of the Presidential Preference Primaries.

Voters looking to vote by mail should make sure to get their applications in before Thursday, March 7.

Residents of Central Florida looking to avoid potentially long lines at their polling places can take part in early voting, which will be open from March 9 through March 16. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties will be able to vote early on March 17 as well.

Here are the municipal elections taking place in Orange County on March 19:

Municipal Candidates / Amendments:

City of Apopka - (City Council Seats 3, 4)

City of Eatonville - (Council Seats 4, 5 and 5 Charter questions)

City of Edgewood - (9 Charter questions)

City of Maitland - (1 question)

City of Ocoee - (City Comm. Dist. 4 and 13 Charter questions)

City of Winter Garden - (City Comm. Dist. 2, 3)

City of Winter Park - (Mayor and City Comm. Seat 2)

Town of Oakland - (Mayor)

Voters in Flagler County can vote for the City of Flagler Beach Mayor, and 1 City Commissioner.

After the Presidential Preference Primary, there’s the statewide primary election, which will host other local offices across the state on Aug. 20. Voters will need to adjust or confirm their registration by July 22 in order to vote in that election.

The General Election will take place on Nov. 5 this year, with a voter registration deadline of Oct. 7.

Early voting dates for the primary and general elections have yet to be confirmed.