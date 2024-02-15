ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday night after a vehicle crashed into Warrior One Yoga Studio on Corrine Drive in the Audubon Park area.
Police have released little information at this time but said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
OPD said there were no witnesses in the area when they arrived. However, Spectrum News obtained cellphone video capturing the moments right after the vehicle crashed into the building, showing the drive back out of the plaza and drive off.
Photos of the crash show the extent of the damage, although it’s now covered with plywood and caution tape.