ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a popular way of learning to fly but it has nothing to do with an airplane.

Paramotoring is where a motor is strapped to a pilot’s back — like a backpack — along with a parachute, that helps to push the pilot high in the sky like a plane.

For the past 10 years through his company Paramotor Orlando, Jonathan Carr has been teaching those who want to fly like birds.

“Tandem flights are awesome. A great way to give people their first taste of flying,” said Carr.

Carr says there are two ways to fly with his company, a tandem flight or from a foot launch as a single flyer.

The tandem flight resembles a go-kart that has a motor on it and once moving, the kart drags a parachute that fills up with air and carries two riders up into the sky.

This instructor will turn off the motor, if you choose, once you’re flying in the air to allow the rider to enjoy the silence of gliding in the sky.

“Now it’s nice and quiet. How are you liking your flight? I’m loving it,” said Doxa Schon who is learning to fly a paramotor on this day.

Schon returned to the ground after her tandem flight to try her first ever solo flight or foot launch.

The pilot in training, who does not need a license, is hooked up to a long rope that is tethered to her waist and to a machine that reels in the rope and helps guide her safely about 50 feet into the sky.

“Um, always nervous, which is a good thing to have,” said Schon.

Schon performed her first paramotor solo flight perfectly and will soon move to having a 50-pound motor strapped to her back that will carry her into the sky minus the tow rope.

“I would say more than anything, it’s the mental barriers. Humans aren't used to running in the sky with a motor on their back with a glider over their head,” said Carr.

Carr says most riders can usually go solo after three lessons.

The instructor has been flying his paramotor all over the world, including soaring over the great pyramids of Egypt, where he often takes his students for a unique journey.

A tandem paramotor ride where you can take control in flight costs $175 per person.

A variety of flying packages are available for those wanting to learn the sport and more information is available at Orlando paramotor.

