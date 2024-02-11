Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon with "symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," the Pentagon said.
"Today, at approximately 2:20 pm, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement. "At this time, the Secretary is retaining the functions and duties of his office."
Ryder noted Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Brown had been notified of the hospitalization and that Hicks "is prepared to assume" Austin's duties if necessary.
Austin was hospitalized in December and early January in connection to a diagnosis of prostate cancer. He did not notify President Joe Biden, White House officials or senior Pentagon leadership for days. He subsequently apologized for the secrecy surrounding his hospitalization, saying he “did not handle this right.”
