ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Sanford is looking in to both existing and proposed multiple family developments.

The commission is doing an audit on the number of units, a breakdown of units per district, and how many calls police have received to each complex.

Mayor Art Woodruff says he hears from residents and commissioners that the number of apartments being added in the city is going at a high rate.

What he wants to do is see where space can be available, but also understand how the development of apartments is impacting city infrastructure.

“With what happened recently with our sewage treatment facility, is it because we are putting too much stress on that until it’s ready and do we need to slow down?” Woodruff said. “That is something we would have to look at, too.”

The sewage treatment facility just a few weeks ago had an overflow that caused some partially treated wastewater to spill into Lake Monroe. To help with that, the city approved a multi-million dollar improvement and should be ready in the coming weeks.

Business owners, for instance, welcome new residents because it would mean potentially new customers.

Patrick Upp has lived in Seminole County for over two decades. Late last year, he purchased Mel’s Diner because of its history and location on the busy road of U.S. 17-92.

“They are building a lot of neighborhoods out this way on Airport Boulevard,” he said about recent development. “46A, or whatever this is over here, so it’s great for me. I am right in the middle.”

Down Airport Boulevard, you will find new build of communities and land. Chances are new residents would drive on U.S. 17-92 passing, seeing or stopping to eat at Mel’s Diner.

“It’s a high traffic zone,” Upp said. “There’s a lot of cars up and down.”

Not everyone is open to the idea of more apartments.

Lisa Hunt has spent her entire life in Sanford. She’s spent the past 16 years in a Sanford apartment complex.

“The amount of choices is very limited,” Hunt said. “It’s a lot of do’s and don'ts and it doesn’t feel like a home.”

Hunt, who is on the Housing Choice Voucher Program, admits she would rather see more affordable communities be developed, not just places deemed as affordable housing.

“When I moved out here 16 years ago, this three-bedroom apartment was only $820,” Hunt said, describing her current unit. “Now, it’s like $1,400-$1,600.”

As the city now prepares for a potential moratorium on apartments, there’s mixed feelings if city should build up, or out.

Woodruff admits apartments are good business for municipalities financially. But, it does not mean it could be infrastructure wise.

Woodruff also says one area where it could or would make sense for more apartments in the future would be near the Seminole Town Center Mall, where Macy’s used to be.