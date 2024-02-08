ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people became displaced Wednesday afternoon following a fire at a men’s shelter through the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Officials said local partners pulled together quickly with assistance.

What You Need To Know No one was hurt in the fire, says a coalition official



The fire happened at the men's shelter, which holds 237 men

President and CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless Allison Krall stated in a press release, the fire started at around 3 p.m. in the men’s dorm on the property at 18 North Terry Avenue in downtown Orlando.

Krall says the facility holds 237 men, and the fire happened in one part of the facility. However, due to the sprinklers and other efforts to mitigate the fire, the entire building is now uninhabitable, due also to water damage.

She shared that they safely evacuated everyone on staff and all of their guests. Community partners helped the coalition find places to sleep and something to eat for those affected by the fire.

“Property and buildings — those can all be adjusted and replaced — fixed, whatever the case may be. The most important thing is the safety of the people,” she said.

Krall said they placed the residents amongst the Salvation Army, a local church in Winter Park and the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

Although residents have other lodging spaces for now, Krall said the coalition is still in need of donations like:

Pillows

Blankets

Jackets

Other warm men’s clothing

Spectrum News 13 couldn't reach any fire official to comment on the cause of the fire.