ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the challenges for the Coalition for the Homeless since Wednesday’s fire has been feeding those that still remain on campus, some 240 people.

What You Need To Know Wednesday’s fire at the Coalition for the Homeless leaves fire without food and supplies The shelter's kitchen no longer operates, and meals are not being served to residents Some 240 residents still remain on campus needing food each day Various organizations coming forward bringing in food and supplies to assist the coalition

The fire wiped out the kitchen and created shortages of everyday supplies.

Local organizations have already been driving food to the campus to feed those in need.

Leaders at Faith Assembly Church in Orlando have been talking with the shelter and have been trying to figure out how to best help those in need.

Pastor Cody Flickinger says he knows how crippling that fire must be to the organization, and they simply want to help.

“So, if they feel like it’s a massive hurdle when it comes to something like this. That size of catastrophe that hits an organization that does so much for the community,” said Flickinger.

Flickinger and church volunteers have been communicating with the shelter and have been putting supplies together from their food pantry, getting them ready to send to downtown Orlando.

They have not been told exactly what the Coalition for the Homeless needs, but they believe they are in need of blankets.

“What is always having blankets on hand? We can meet those needs a little bit quicker, if we have it already within our means,” said Flickinger.

The pastor says they will probably have to go out and purchase items that the shelter is in need of and that they don’t stock in their food pantry and storage.

This church has three campuses and some seven thousand parishioners, many willing to help out.