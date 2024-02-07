SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Manatees in Central Florida are heading for warmer waters amid a recent cold snap.

The Indian River Lagoon has been experiencing temperatures in the mid-60s and the DeSoto canal is once again becoming a hotspot for the aquatic mammals.

What You Need To Know Recent cold snaps lowered water temperatures around Central Florida



That leads manatees to seek warmer temperatures of more shallow canals



Officials warn boaters to stay away from canals while manatees are staying there

Sea cows struggle when the waters of the lagoon get to 68 degrees or cooler, so they make their way to warm water around power plants, hot springs and canals.

Locals and tourists alike are drawn to the chance to see groups of manatees togethers at the DeSoto Park Canal for Manatees.

It’s the first thing Lisa Atwood did when she picked up her out-of-town friends from the airport.

“I actually didn’t tell them why we were coming, and I was saying my prayers all the way that the manatees would be here because I wanted to surprise them, they just flew in from Connecticut and we arrived, and sure enough there they are,” she said. “I’m hearing the fatalities are starting to decrease and the numbers are starting to increase, so it’s a real pleasure to see them here.”

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission say the Florida manatee population has grown to some 8,300, so much so that the species has been reclassified from endangered to threatened. It’s the lowest mortality rate since 2017.

Governor Ron DeSantis has also committed $50 million for manatee programs, including rescue and rehab efforts and habitat restoration projects in areas like the Indian River Lagoon.

The DeSoto canal is a balmy 70 to 72 degrees, ideal for manatees to warm up. They aren’t as insulated as other marine mammals, so they can’t survive in the chilly lagoon temps.

For Atwood and her pals, just seeing them warmed their hearts.

“They’re very majestic, very docile,” she said.

FWC urges boaters to stay away from areas where manatees gather for warmth.