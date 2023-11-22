VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Amidst a fight against a proposed fuel terminal, the Volusia County Council voted to impose a nine-month moratorium on development in Heavy Industrial (I-2) Zoning Districts in a packed meeting on Tuesday night.

What You Need To Know In August, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued an air construction permit to Belvedere Terminals to construct a 20.4 million gallon fuel terminal in unincorporated Volusia County land near Ormond Beach



Since August, hundreds of residents and local lawmakers have pushed back against the proposed fuel terminal, citing its proximity to major residential areas, a local airport and a major youth sports complex



The Volusia County Council unanimously passed a motion to review I-2 Zoning Districts and to impose a nine-month moratorium on site development applications



The move was made possible due to changes to State Senate Bill 250, which previously prevented Volusia County from making any land development restrictions due to Hurricane Nicole.

According to the county, the motion passed Tuesday night “stops the processing of site plan applications in unincorporated I-2 zoned areas, preventing the submission of a development application for properties zoned as I-2.” It also directs county staff to review current I-2 Heavy Industrial Zoning regulations and propose changes to the zoning category.

The move is important for the county’s fight against a proposed fuel terminal in unincorporated Volusia County land near Ormond Beach. In August, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued an air construction permit to Belvedere Terminals to construct a 20.4 million-gallon fuel terminal at 874 Hull Avenue near Ormond Beach. The site is currently zoned I-2 Heavy Industrial.

Since August, hundreds of residents have attended both city and county meetings to raise concerns about the fuel terminal — including an Aug. 23 Volusia County Council meeting which drew in a record attendance of more than 400 people. Residents raised environmental, safety, and health concerns regarding the fuel terminal, citing its proximity to residential areas, the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport and the Ormond Beach Sports Complex.

Local lawmakers have also pushed back against the proposed fuel terminal. The Ormond Beach City Commission voted to deny utilities to the fuel terminal site. At a previous special meeting, the Volusia County Council passed motions to research alternative sites for the terminal and to have the county legal department research case law on similar issues.

In Tuesday's meeting, the Council heard updates from County Attorney Mike Dyer, who said that State Senate Bill 250 no longer includes Volusia County, which clears the way for the Council to review I-2 Heavy Industrial Zoning Districts.

Ultimately, the Council passed a motion to enact a nine-month moratorium on development in Heavy Industrial (I-2) Zoning Districts and directed county staff to review current I-2 regulations. It also prevents Belvedere Terminals from submitting a site application for the fuel terminal since the company had not applied before the moratorium.

“It’s stopped today,” County Chair Jeff Brower said. “So, if anybody comes in with a permit request for a site plan and says, ‘I want to build anything that’s I-2,’ the answer’s no, you can’t do it.”

County officials said the pending ordinances will be taken to the Planning and Land Development Commission for further review.

Council Member Troy Kent, whose district includes Ormond Beach, thanked residents for showing up to the meeting.

“It matters, it’s impactful,” Council Member Kent said. “This is how government really is supposed to work. So, I want to applaud you for caring enough and showing up. It means something.”

Hundreds of residents showed up to the meeting Tuesday. More than 15 people spoke about the fuel terminal during public comment, including Robin Magleora, who founded a Facebook group to bring concerned residents together. The group, “Ormond Beach Citizens Against Belvedere Terminals / Grupo Mexico,” has more than 3,400 members.

“I’m excited, relieved and thankful,” Magleora said. “We worked very hard to get to this point, the citizens. And without them, we wouldn’t be at this point. Our voices, coming to these meetings, showing up, sending the emails, and just being there and saying, ‘We don’t want this,’ — that’s what made this happen.”

Elena Krafft, who helps manage the Facebook group with Magleora, created a petition against the fuel terminal, which has garnered more than 33,000 signatures. The organizers also built a website to help keep residents informed about fuel terminal updates. Overall, Krafft said the county’s motion will prevent Belvedere Terminals from applying for the proposed fuel terminal site.

“The most important thing is that this moratorium prevents Belvedere from submitting an application for the fuel farm,” Krafft said. “It allows the County Council to assess heavy industrial zoning throughout the county to see how it’s affecting Volusia County residents.”

In a previous interview with Spectrum News 13, Belvedere Terminals CFO Tim Schwarz said the fuel terminal is smaller and safer than public perception.

“People (are) talking about sixteen tanks, 300 million barrels of storage — it’s not that big,” Schwarz said. “It’s three tanks and about 300,000 barrels of storage in a very contained, very safe location.”

Schwarz also previously said Belvedere Terminals would continue to move forward on the project as planned, and expected the terminal to be operational by 2025.

Reagan Ryan is a 2023 — 2024 Report for America Corps Member, covering the environment and climate across Central Florida for Spectrum News 13. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.