BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — A major bridge replacement project is underway in south Brevard County, and through traffic on Micco Road will be detoured for the next eight months.

What You Need To Know A bridge that was built in 1938 will be replaced with a modern one



The new bridge is projected to cost $3.5 million



Local residents are frustrated they will have to drive to the nearest bridge instead

Work presses on dismantling the 85-year-old bridge over the Sottile Canal. The current bridge was built in 1938, and county leaders say it’s maxed out its life expectancy. Now, the bridge will be making way for a new $3,500,000 modern one.

Because the bridge is out, there is a detour, but the detour isn’t sitting well with residents in the Lakes at St Sebastian Preserve like Nancy and Danny Fairchild.

Their entrance is yards away from the work site. The closure means they and hundreds of other residents have to go all the way around, adding nearly an hour to trips.

“It takes an extra 40 miles round trip if you want to go to Winn Dixie or Publix. We don’t have grocery stores nearby. This was very convenient for us,” Nancy Fairchild said.

The county has positioned an ambulance and a fire equipped brush truck on the west side of the construction to handle calls.

Micco Road is also a hurricane evacuation route for Barefoot Bay and surrounding areas. This project isn’t expected to be complete before the season begins on June 1.

County leaders encourage residents to plan ahead well before a storm comes.