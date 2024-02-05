ORLANDO, Fla. — A 1-cent increase of Orange County’s sales tax was an idea voters rejected back in 2022, but Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is now considering revisiting that penny sales tax increase to help pay for transportation improvements throughout the county.

In 2022, only 42% percent of voters said yes to a penny sales tax increase that would have generated about $600 million each year



That money would have paid for transportation projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving public transit and making roadways safer for drivers, bikers and pedestrians



Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a memo to commissioners that he believes it was inflation and the impact from Hurricane Ian led to the idea failing in 2022

At their meeting Tuesday, Demings and the Orange County Commission are expected to bring up the matter for discussion.

Annie Lott, who loves her plants and the environment, said she wishes fewer people would have to drive cars to get around. She said she didn’t need a car when she was a student at the University of Central Florida, but when she got a job, public transportation just wouldn’t cut it.

“The public transit system here isn’t decent enough to allow me to get to work on time,” Lott said.

Lott works in Lake Mary but lives near UCF. She said she tried to use public transportation for her commute, but it meant a large chunk of her day was spent on her commute.

“I would have to get on the Route 13, take it downtown — which is about an hour — get on SunRail, take SunRail up to Lake Mary, which is my job location,” she said. “It was about three hours just one way.”

The county accelerated some of those plans with money available, despite the overall plan failing to get voter approval.

Lott said she’s willing to pay the extra penny in sales tax per every dollar she spends on purchases.

“It’s absolutely worth it for me to pay a little extra so that I can have peace of mind and feel like I’m improving my community,” she said.

Lott said she hopes if county leaders put the transportation tax back on the ballot, the money would be used to improve public transportation.

“With this iteration of it, I’m really hoping they take out the roads,” said Lott. “We don’t need highways through conservation areas to promote more strip malls.”