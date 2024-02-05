LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is quickly becoming known for being one of the most affordable universities. It’s currently ranked No. 1 in the state for graduates with the lowest student debt, and its cybersecurity bachelor’s degree program is No. 1 for affordability in the country according to Cybersecurity Guide, an online resource that specializes in cybersecurity and cybersecurity education.

Will Marshall is a senior at Florida Polytechnic University, and he’s making the most of his college years by preparing for his future financially, which is a reason he’s pursuing his degree in cybersecurity.

“Not only being able to find a job, but having so many areas for growth in that job because cybersecurity is such a broad field where you have subdivisions of cybersecurity,” he said.

Right now, he’s in a class that all seniors in the computer science program have to take to graduate. They’re working on their final project, with some related to game development, others building software or apps, like Marshall’s group. They’re building a computer code library right now.

“Our project is building a 3D model app that scans a person and then builds a 3D model off of it so that way they can get body measurements and health data,” Marshall explained.

Marshall said after being selected to attend a cybersecurity conference in high school, he knew computer science is what he wanted to major in. A Tampa native, he considered all his options, but ultimately, Florida Polytechnic University was the school for him.

“It’s very affordable. It helps because it kind of lowers the barrier to entry, so that way, more people can get into the field. They can learn, they can grow,” he said.

Cybersecurity Guide named the school’s cybersecurity program No. 1 for affordability with a cost of $105 per credit hour, and a total tuition of $12,600 for the 120 credit program, while other schools can cost over $60,000.

“It allows me to focus fully on a school without having to have a side job that takes up my time, to be able to support myself. That way, I can focus fully on learning,” said Marshall.

And while he’s studying for his degree, he doesn’t have to worry about graduating with a bunch of debt.