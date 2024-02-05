FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Next week, Flagler County residents will receive a text message from the county, asking everyone to take a quick survey on beach management.

The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners wants to know, “How do you feel about a Beach Nourishment Program to maintain the beaches in Flagler County?”

The county is asking residents and businesses to take a confidential survey that will be sent countywide on Feb. 12 via text message.

The consulting firm PFM Advisors will send the text message on behalf of the county and it will contain the Flagler County logo.

“It is critical that we get input from our residents across the county,” said Commission Chair Andy Dance. “We need to know from everyone how you use the beaches and the value that you place on them.”

If you miss or do not receive the text message, you can access the survey at https://surveys.reconmr.com/S2/1/Flagler/.

Additional information is available on the Flagler County website.