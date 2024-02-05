ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Best Foot Forward Coalition, Central Florida is consistently ranked one of the top ten most dangerous places for pedestrians to walk in the nation.

To help combat the problem, the Orlando city council has approved $757,500 to make roads safer for pedestrians and motorists around central Florida.

The city council voted unanimously on Monday to accept $606,000 in federal grant money with the city of Orlando matching $151,500 dollars from its transportation general fund.

All the money will go to the city’s Vision Zero mission to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries within the city by 2040.

City officials plan to focus on six major problem spots around Central Florida.

Orange Blossom Trail from Winifred Street to SR 50.

Orange Avenue from SR 408 to SR 50, and Rosalind/Magnolia Avenue from SR 408 to SR 50.

Kirkman Road from Conroy Road to Raleigh Street.

SR 50/Colonial Drive from Ferguson Drive to Maguire Boulevard.

Orange Avenue from Pine Loch Avenue to SR 408.

Semoran Boulevard from Grant Street to Dahlia Drive and Curry Ford Road from Larkin Avenue to Bowen Drive.

Executive director Emily Bush of Bike and Walk says the funds are badly needed to make roads safer for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The non-profit focuses on making areas like Orlando more walkable, bikeable and rollable.

“Our goal with our organization is to educate and promote pedestrian and bicycle activity,” said Bush.

The director says one of the big problems is there is often confusion for drivers and pedestrians at many intersections.

“Often signage is missing, stripping or faded. You’re not sure where you are supposed to stop your car. Or where is the crosswalk?” said Bush.

The funds will be used to improve sidewalks, bike paths and create safer pedestrian crossings and better ease and access to various transportation services.