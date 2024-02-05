MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brightline is actively fixing problems with some of their crossing arms and implementing surveillance measures after three people were killed in two separate January crashes.

What You Need To Know Brightline has been working to fix malfunctioning crossing arms at some intersections



Cameras are now installed at a Melbourne crossing where three people were killed in two separate January crashes



The company encourages drivers to report any gates that appear to be broken by contacting 800-588-7223

Cameras are now installed at the deadly intersection, but a bigger focus has been on making sure crossing arms are all functioning properly.

Over the weekend, one crossing arm reportedly had issues at the Jordan Boulevard intersection in Malabar. Videos showed warning lights flashing, but no arms blocking traffic.

Brightline officials said there are protocols in place if this happens.

The company says sensors alert nearby trains if there is a crossing arm problem, and dispatchers will tell conductors to slow to 15 mph.

If a train approaches and cars aren't stopping, they will stop the train, and an engineer will get out and flag the crossing to let it pass.

The Malabar intersection's crossing gate seemed to be functioning properly as of Monday.

A muralist in Melbourne has also seen arms not work from time to time while driving.

"It happened three times. I just wait it out — I think they are trying to work out the kinks," said Cody Monahan, who owns an interactive gallery in a historic building right next to the downtown railroad tracks.

Brightline encourages drivers to report crossing arms that appear to be malfunctioning by calling 800-588-7223. The number is also displayed on blue signs at railroad crossings.