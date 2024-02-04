ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an eventful and active weekend in downtown Orlando, boosting the economy of the city — the Olympic Marathon Trials, a 5K, and the NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship all happening, bringing in thousands of people to the area.

What You Need To Know The Olympic Marathon Trials, a 5K, and the NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship is bringing in thousands of people to downtown Orlando



Local businesses are seeing big impacts as tourists and residents alike explore the city



Orange County commissioners recently granted Camping World Stadium $400 million for upgrades as part of the county's Tourist Development Tax Funds to push hosting events





The NFL Pro Bowl Games start Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m.

Restaurants are feeling the effects of out-of-towners and local visiting and exploring the town.

Oley's Kitchen and BBQ has a concession stand for the NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. General Manager Karl Brown says events like this usually requires more employees and additional staffing.

"It's great and actually, with Camping World getting that TDT money and bringing in more people into the area, I can see where it's going to greatly benefit us," he said.

For the first time in three years, the NFL Pro Bowl Games returns to Orlando. Orange County commissioners recently granted Camping World Stadium $400 million for upgrades. It's part of the county's Tourist Development Tax Funds. Commissioners say the money will go to renovate the upper deck connecting the east and west sides, and completing the bowl. The goal is for these renovations to push hosting events like the one today.

"That was a great decision, because any time anything happens at Camping World, all Camping World events have a direct impact on our business, so the more events they have. the better it is for us." Brown said.

The NFL has called Orlando a "world-class destination" and "favorite getaway" for players and their families.