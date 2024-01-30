VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Since Volusia County approved the "dogs on the beach pilot program," which launched on Nov. 1, 2023, one local resident has stepped up to help by making a financial donation in the amount of $100,000.

The donor was a longtime Ormond Beach resident and philanthropist Nancy Lohman, and the funds helped to kick-start the operation of the pilot program, which allows dogs on the half-mile stretch of beach from Rockefeller Drive to Milsap Road in Ormond Beach.

“My husband and I were worried that this initiative wouldn’t pass because of the financial cost to initiate the program," Lohman said. "So, we reached out to (Volusia County Council Vice Chair) Troy Kent and asked if we provided the $100,000 donation if that would take that obstacle off the table.”

The money will pay for the salary and equipment needed to employ two part-time animal control officers to enforce the rules and regulations, Volusia County officials said.

“We put a lot of public service announcements out there between our beach safety, Volusia County and Animal Services," said Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs, who has been working with Volusia County Beach Safety for 26 years. "We really educate people when they come down on the rules and regulations.”

The program states that dogs must be on a leash at all times and that leash cannot be longer than 6 feet. Dogs are not allowed in designated wildlife areas, and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

“When it gets busy, we get out of the truck, and we do a lot of walks and talks, and talk to people and get to know the community and let them know all the rules and regulations,” Malphurs said.

People who violate any of the rules may be fined, but Malphurs said the program has been successful so far.

“A lot of happy dogs, a lot of happy people, ..." she said. "People are coming down here. They seem to be picking up after their dogs, and everyone seems to have their dogs on a leash.”

Malphurs said the donation to help make the program possible "was very gracious, generous, and very thoughtful.”

“It’s a sense of community," Lohman said. "And you feel that when you’re here with your dog.

“We love the beach. I haven’t really enjoyed it over the last 15 years or so because we had four-legged family members.”

But now, thanks to the pilot program, Lohman brings her dog Snowflake to the beach almost every week.

“To just come and enjoy the waves and the sound of the ocean and the seagulls and look at how tranquil this is. Look how good for your soul this is," she said. "And it’s especially a warm and loving experience and tranquil experience when I’m with Snowflake.”

Malphurs agrees. “I love it. The beach is my home," she said. "I’m a beach bum. I love being here every day.”

Lohman said she would like to see the county continue this program beyond the pilot, so that more residents like her can enjoy it with their four-legged friends.

“I not only hope that the county continues the program after the pilot is finished, but I hope we expand it. You know, it’s only 6/10 of a mile, and we have 47 miles of beach,” Lohman said. “What could be better than to enjoy the beach with part of your family right here with you in your arms?”

According to Director of Volusia County Animal Services Angela Miedema, the county has the two part-time animal control officer positions open. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a GED or high school diploma with previous animal experience, such as volunteering for a Humane Society, working in a veterinary clinic or a pet store.

Officials are asking interested candidates to get their application in online by Tuesday.