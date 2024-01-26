SANFORD, Fla. — On Saturday morning the final piece of the Wekiva Parkway will open and connect State Roads 429 and 417, and I-4.

Officials say the 25-mile toll road will provide travel alternatives and help relieve traffic on U.S. 441 and State Road 46.

What You Need To Know The last extension of the Wekiva Parkway will open Saturday morning



The extension will connect State Roads 429 and 417, and I-4



Officials say the 25-mile stretch of toll road will help relieve traffic on U.S. 441 and State Road 46

The entire Wekiva Parkway project, which started in 2012, was estimated to cost $1.6 billion.

James Mclay, who usually starts his day on the existing sections of the Wekiva Parkway, said the extension will make his job hauling mobile homes much easier.

He currently has to exit onto State Road 46 where it ends, and he’s not a fan of doing that.

“Well, the mobile homes are so wide, it takes a lane and a half to haul them,” said McClay, who owns J&S Mobile Homes Inc. “If you are heading down 46 with it, it’s very dangerous.”

He said that’s because of the oncoming and merging traffic.

Starting Saturday, McClay will be able to stay on the Wekiva Parkway and connect to State Road 417 or I-4, which he said will be much more efficient.

“Enormous amount of time,” he said. “I believe there’s seven red lights to the time we exit the newest expressway to get back on I-4.”

While McClay is looking to work more quickly, Jack Adams at the Black Bear Golf Course in Eustis is hoping the new route encourages more golfers from Orlando to come out and play.

“Well, we are hoping to get more golfers,” Adams said. “I mean, this area is still being developed, so always good to have that new highway to bring new people. More publicity, more new customers.”

Currently, Adams said a majority of the golfers who tee off at Black Bear are from Lake County or parts of Seminole.

He said golfers from Orange County would be a welcome addition to the tee sheet.

While McClay’s drive will be easier starting Saturday, he noted that there is a downside to the new road.

“I got tolls,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll save time, but the money — you will have to pay the tolls.”

All tolls on the parkway are electronic, so drivers do not have to stop at a toll booth.

This new extension will officially be open at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine, who has played a part in the development of this project since it was just an idea in the early 2000s, said this parkway not only helps commuters, but it ensures the protection of wildlife and Little Wekiva River.