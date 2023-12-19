ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida community will learn Wednesday the new naming rights partner for the downtown arena that has been called the Amway Center since it opened in October 2010.

Crews last week removed the "Amway" lettering from the building in preparation for the announcement.

The Sports Business Journal reported last month that Orlando Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins said a new naming rights partner was expected to be announced by the end of the year, and the Orlando Sentinel reported last week that the announcement would be made Wednesday.

Amway Global has held the naming rights on the building since the original 10-year, $40 million deal was announced. Amway was co-founded by Richard DeVos, and he also was the owner of the Magic when the arena opened. DeVos passed away in 2018, but the DeVos family still owns the Magic.

The 875,000-square-foot venue is the home court for the Orlando Magic and hosts more than 220 events per year, including NBA games, major concerts, hockey games, mixed-martial arts and wrestling, family entertainment and special events like NCAA basketball tournament games and the 2012 NBA All-Star Game. More than 1.3 million people attend events there annually.

The new name will come during the Magic's 35th anniversary season and at a time when the franchise is enjoying success in the facility. Orlando is 11-1 in its home arena so far this season.