FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell Elementary School is getting a new principal in 2024. Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore recommended to the school board that Cari McGee be appointed to fill the open principal position at Bunnell Elementary School.

This comes after former school principal Donnelle Evensen resigned in September, following a school assembly that singled out black students for their academic performance.

McGee has been the assistant principal at Bunnell Elementary since July 2019. Before that, she served as a school counselor for over a decade. In a statement, Moore said, “Cari McGee knows the children, families, teachers, and staff at Bunnell Elementary (…) When I asked the stakeholders at BES what they want in their next leader, they said they wanted a person who would listen and be active in our community. I’m confident Ms. McGee is that person.”

After being introduced to the Bunnell Elementary faculty and staff, McGee said, “I appreciate superintendent Moore’s confidence in me (…) I have been proud to be a bullpup these past five years and am excited to see how we can move this campus forward.”

According to the school district, McGee graduated from Western Michigan University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Psychology. She earned a Master of Arts in Counseling Education from Michigan State University in 2006, and a Master of Education, Educational Leadership in 2018 from American College of Education. McGee is currently working toward her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of North Florida.

“It’s my understanding a lot of parents are looking forward to a principal who will be in their community," said Flagler parent Carmen Stanford. "So, I have no doubt that Ms. McGee is going to do that.”

Stanford says she knows McGee personally since the year she joined Bunnell Elementary as an assistant principal. She describes her as a very hands-on educator.

“Oftentimes, you know, the best feedback comes from children, believe it or not," Stanford said. "And I remember when my daughter attended Bunnell Elementary, one of the things that she would say is that Ms. McGee was with this child or having lunch with that child. So those are really qualities that aspiring to look forward to, especially in an elementary school principal. So, I’m looking forward to see what she’s going to accomplish.”

Upon approval by the school board members at their meeting Tuesday night, McGee will become the 40th principal of Bunnell Elementary School.