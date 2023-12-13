BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a lengthy public comment, the Brevard County School District has decided to keep "Sold" by Patricia McCormick in high school libraries. The decision follows a recommendation by the district's book review committee, which is tasked with evaluating whether books are appropriate for district libraries.

What You Need To Know While the book is now accessible at the high school level, it will remain off shelves in elementary and middle schools



This is the first book review decision made since the district's book committee reconvened after a months-long hiatus



With a long list of books facing formal challenges, the district still has dozens of books to review

"A harrowing account of sexual slavery" is how the book is described on author Patricia McCormick's website. At Tuesday night's meeting, some parents urged the board to consider the literary value.

"The book 'Sold' is told through the eyes of a 13 year old," said Brevard County grandparent Beverly Marker during open comment. "Silence and banning books is just the wrong thing to do."

Kelly Kervin, a Brevard County mom, also spoke in hopes of persuading the board.

"Keep high school books on high school shelves," said Kervin.

Though those parents did not speak unopposed. Visitors from neighboring Indian River County, who say their district has removed the book, also spoke. One parent, Jennifer Pippin, chose to use her open comment slot to read passages from the novel. Pippin is the chapter chair of Indian River Moms for Liberty.

"'I try to push him away,'" she said at the podium, reading a direct quote. "'The fish lipped man removes my dress,'" she continued.

Still, the Brevard County School Board opted to keep the book available to high schoolers, ultimately siding with their committee's recommendation.

There is still work ahead for both the committee and the board, however. The district has a list of more than 30 books that are up for formal review and are awaiting decisions. Those books will remain off all Brevard County school shelves until their time for evaluation comes.

Here’s a look at the list of books that are pending formal review: