BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After nearly an entire semester, the Brevard County Book Review Committee will begin meetings after a hiatus. The committee, which is tasked with deciding whether books are appropriate for school shelves, canceled meetings after members were allegedly doxed and harassed.

Dozens of titles have remained off library shelves as the book committee paused its review process. Earlier this year, school board members said that committee members faced backlash during their involvement in the review process, which prompted them to cancel meetings.

Under the book review policy, any book facing a formal challenge by a member of the public is promptly pulled off shelves as it awaits evaluation. Dozens of books have been stuck in limbo, removed from schools with no committee members convening to review them.

The current list of books up for review varies. Some notable titles have been required reading in classes across the U.S., including “The Kite Runner” and “Slaughterhouse-Five.” Children’s books also made the list, including “Bible Stories for Little Angels,” which Amazon describes as a book suitable for ages 3 to 5 about Bible stories.

Prior to canceling meetings, the committee posted decisions on five books. Three books were completely removed from libraries. All were from author Rupi Kaur, including the poetry book “Milk and Honey.”

In November, Brevard County School Board Member Gene Trent said evaluations were happening at a snail’s pace, even when meetings were happening at regular intervals.

“If you do the math, we’re a little bit shy of 15 years to go through the books,” said Trent, District 2 Board member, during last month’s board meeting.

The book review committee will meet again on Friday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. The first book in line is “Sold” by Patricia McCormick.

