ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials say a plan is in the works to shed some light on a busy stretch of Narcoossee Road where certain times of the year, students have to walk in the dark to several schools.

Before daylight saving time ended, Richson Selassie said it was too dark for his older son to ride his bike to Lake Nona Middle School from their home in the Eagle Creek area because of the lack of streetlights.

“Lake Nona High School is where the streetlights end down Narcoossee Road,” he said. “From here on down, there are no streetlights at all.”

Selassie said he believes the lack of street lighting contributed to a crash last year.

“My biggest concern is a repeat of what happened last year, when we had a construction worker killed and another person severely injured,” he said.

The Orlando Utilities Commission plans to install lights from Tyson Road, near Lake Nona High School, to Selten Way, just past Lake Nona Middle School, an Orange County spokesperson said.

They also plan to add lights from Selten Way to Boggy Creek Road, through the Orange County Accelerated Transportation Safety Program,

An OUC spokesperson said underground work has already begun.

