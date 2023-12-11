ORLANDO, Fla. — During the last Orlando city council meeting of the year, city council members voted to pass a proposed ordinance that gives police power to take action against those who lie on or block sidewalks.

In order to pass, the proposal will go through a public comment period, followed by a second reading at a council meeting, where it will face a second vote.

The ordinance would amend part of the city code to include additional language saying anyone who blocks sidewalks or public streets and who is ordered to move by police, but doesn’t, can be charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say this proposal comes after complaints by local businesses.

Eric Camarillo, executive director for Service & Love Together (SALT) Outreach, says he understands that there are business owners who could be affected by the increase in homelessness in the area, but believes until there is more shelter and housing capacity, the ordinance should not pass, since it could impact the unhoused in a negative way.

“If people have nowhere to go, I kind of, to some degree, feel like this isn’t fair,” said Camarillo. “Because if they’re on the sidewalk and they end up getting arrested and fined for disorderly conduct, I feel like that’s going to set them back. It’s going to add a barrier in trying to get them off the street.”

Camarillo says every month SALT gets between 250 to 300 new people who are experiencing homelessness, including seniors, youth, and single moms.

“Where do we tell them to go if the shelters are full? If housing is full? They’re going to end up on the sidewalk,” said Camarillo. “It’s sad. We want to be able to provide resources to them to help them survive while they’re experiencing homelessness.”

Back in May, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced an action plan to cut the homeless rate in half over the next three years.

Orlando Police supported the ordinance in a statement made to Spectrum News 13 last week:

“The proposed ordinance will allow officers anywhere in the city to take immediate action against anyone who is intentionally trying to limit another person’s movement on the sidewalks or to force them to walk into the street to avoid the obstruction, which is inherently dangerous.”