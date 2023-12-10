MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy is in the hospital after being shot outside of a nightclub, officials with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said the incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. early Sunday morning at Club Time, located at 9355 SE Maricamp Rd. The deputy was transported to the hospital and is in surgery at this time.
Another person was also shot and is being treated at a hospital, according to officials.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have been in the area or have any information about who may be responsible to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)-368-STOP(7867).
