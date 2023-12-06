ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens gathered at the Taft Community Center on Tuesday night for information on the Florida Department of Transportation's Sunshine Corridor project. The proposed railway would connect Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center, I-Drive and possibly Disney Springs.

Residents like Chri Burnsed say like it or not, trains are a part of life in Taft. Since moving there in the 1980s, she says she’s had to learn all the back ways around the tracks, evening joking that Taft stands for “Train After Freaking Train.”

Although she’s gotten used to the trucks and trains that traverse through her small community, Burnsed says she still has concerns about the new proposed Sunshine Corridor project.

“How much properties are they taking up? Are they annexing?” she asked.

She was one of many people in attendance at FDOT’s open house meeting, hoping to learn more.

While FDOT has a map of the proposed railway, the project is still in the early stages, which means the exact location of some tracks is still unclear.

According to FDOT, tracks will go somewhere within the blue areas denoted on the map below. To view an interactive map and zoom in on street names, you can click here.

While part of the project would coincide with existing SunRail tracks, portions would extend out to run along Taft Vineland Road.

Ultimately, the project could connect to the Disney Springs area, though officials say they don’t have word on whether that station would be on or off Disney property.

“At this point, we don’t know exactly the location where we would put it. But it is an opportunity to make that connectivity,” said David Cooke, Rail Administration Manager for DOT. “There’s obviously a lot of Disney workers who look at that as an opportunity to use that line to get to work at some point.”

While residents like Burnsed still have questions and concerns about the project, she says she believes many would look forward to an easier connection to the theme park areas.

“I think that’s a wonderful idea. We’ve always wanted the tourists to be picked up at Disney and be taken back to the airport, or vice versa,” she said.

There's also two more public meetings. Information can be found below:

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn, 10771 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

Virtual Option: advanced registration required

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Delta Hotels by Marriott, 12490 S. Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32836