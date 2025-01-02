Mortgage rates rose to their highest level since July, the home loan mortgage corporation Freddie Mac reported Thursday.
A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.91% — up from 6.85% last week and 6.62% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.13% — up from 6.0% last week and 5.89% a year ago.
“Compared to this time last year, rates are elevated and the market’s affordability headwinds persist,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement.
The increase in mortgage rates comes as home prices continue to rise. The median home cost in November was $406,100 — up 4.7% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. The NAR projects existing-home prices to continue increasing in 2025 but at a slower pace than recent years.