Mortgage rates rose to their highest level since July, the home loan mortgage corporation Freddie Mac reported Thursday.

What You Need To Know Mortgage rates rose to their highest level since July, the home loan mortgage corporation Freddie Mac reported Thursday



A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.91% — up from 6.85% last week and 6.62% a year ago



The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.13% — up from 6.0% last week and 5.89% a year ago



The increase in mortgage rates comes as home prices continue to rise

A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.91% — up from 6.85% last week and 6.62% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 6.13% — up from 6.0% last week and 5.89% a year ago.

“Compared to this time last year, rates are elevated and the market’s affordability headwinds persist,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement.

The increase in mortgage rates comes as home prices continue to rise. The median home cost in November was $406,100 — up 4.7% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. The NAR projects existing-home prices to continue increasing in 2025 but at a slower pace than recent years.