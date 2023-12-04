KISSIMMEE, Fla. — New efforts are underway to expand Central Florida’s semiconductor industry as the area aims to grow as a major tech hub.

County and state officials say the economic impact of manufacturing microchips would be significant to the area Osceola County, providing high-paying jobs and creating long-term residents within this community.

There is already a 22-week training program at Valencia College and it typically prepares around 60 students to take on the task of learning how to assemble and program robots among other duties. However, with the help of the Florida Job Growth grant, Valencia College was awarded $4.1 million to double the number of students the program holds.

On Monday, a tour of the new semiconductor lab will be unveiled in a continued effort to attract more students to the profession; one in which the CEO of Sawstreet, a private company in the semiconductor industry based in Orlando, said is important.

“Take a look where semiconductors are at in this world, it’s critical to have that infrastructure here in the states," said Jim Young. "We see what supply chains do, when you can’t get your product quick enough."

Local leaders say the training will prepare students to work and economically give back to their community by staying local and working for NeoCity. Starting salaries for graduates of the program range from $21 to $27 an hour.