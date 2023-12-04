FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Registration is now open for the 2024 Flagler County Citizens Academy, designed to introduce residents to the day-to-day operations of the Flagler County government.

“Supporting and encouraging resident participation in a citizens academy for local government is essential to fostering a deeper understanding of civic responsibilities, governance structures, and the policymaking process,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito.

Starting Jan. 31, the academy is on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, through mid-April. The last course on April 15 will be held at 4 p.m., followed by a graduation at the regular Board of County Commissioners Roundtable meeting that begins at 5 p.m.

“This academy provides a platform for citizens to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of local government. It encourages active involvement, informed discourse, and collaborative problem-solving,” Petito said. “Emphasizing residents’ participation in our citizens’ academy not only strengthens the fabric of our democracy but also creates a more vibrant and resilient community where diverse voices are heard and valued.”

Here is the agenda schedule:

January 31 – Get to Know Your County Government | Flagler County’s History

February 7 – Library System and Programs | Health and Human Services Programs | Florida Department of Health-Flagler

February 14 – Agricultural Extension | Growth Management, Planning, and Compliance

February 21 – Emergency Management | Flagler County Fire Rescue | Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the 9-1-1 Call Center

February 28 – Flagler Executive Airport

March 6 – Tourism, Economic Development, and Culture | Human Resources | Veterans Affairs

March 13 – Clerk of Courts | Property Appraiser | Supervisor of Elections | Tax Collector

March 20 – General Services | Engineering | Land Management

March 27 – Innovative Technology | Financial Services and Budget Game

April 3 – Regional Agency Round Table | Wrap-up

Monday, 4 p.m. April 15 – Flagler County Board of County Commissioners Round Table | Graduation

For more information and to register, go to www.FlaglerCounty.gov/Academy.