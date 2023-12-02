ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a University of Central Florida autism study, there are more than 21,000 individuals diagnosed with autism, and one Orlando father is planning to build a community that would be just for them.

According to the study, Orange County has 8,972 people living with autism — about 5,097 of them are between the ages of 16-21.

Orlando resident Jason Eichenholz said he knows first-hand the challenges of raising a child with autism.

His 18-year-old son, Jonathan, was diagnosed with autism when he was a baby.

“I have been thinking about what’s going to happen to Johnathon after I’m gone," Eichenholz said. "Since after the day, after we got the diagnosis at age 2."

Eichenholz said parents often deal with extraordinary medical and financial expenses — ones that can bankrupt families — and who grow weary trying to take care of their autistic loved one themselves.

“By the time they turn 21, they can’t live independently, they can’t go to college, they can’t live in an apartment by themselves," he said. "It’s daunting."

However, Eichenholz is working on a bold plan to change the way families live with autism in Florida.

“Our goal is to run the senior living model in reverse, so we can teach these individuals to live as independently and as freely as possible,” he said.

Eichenholz has assembled a team of professionals from around Central Florida to make the Jonathan’s Landing planed community a reality — and a place where autistic adults can live and work.

He said Phase 1 of the complex will include, “between 75-150 apartment-style homes for adults with autism across a spectrum of needs; as well as the organization’s headquarters, base of operations, and main community bridge and center core.”

Emerick said that Phases 3 and 3 will expand based on the prior phase’s experiences, so the company maximizes safety, services, belonging and community.

However, a 25-acre location has not been secured yet to build Jonathan’s Landing.

“The fundraising required for Phase 1 is estimated to be $65-$75 million,” said Emerick.

He said much of Jonathan’s Landing funding will likely come from monetary donations and donated services from around the world.

Tim Baker, CEO of Baker Barrios Architects in downtown Orlando, has already donated thousands of dollars worth of time to create drawings, and eventually the final blueprints for construction.

“Part of the motivation for this world-class team has gravitated to Jason, is because they know 100% this project will be done,” Baker said.

One reason many have confidence in Eichenholz's track record in business in Central Florida.

He is the co-founder of Luminar, which he and partner Austin Russell built together.

Luminar is a technology company that specializes in self-driving cars and is currently being used in some Volvo models being sold.

The two have built a large car testing facility in Orlando, and Eichenholz himself owns some 80 patents.

“I was born to build Luminar," he said. "But I know my why. God’s plan for me is to build Jonathan’s Landing."

Eichenholz said that once the first facility is built and they work out all the kinks, he plans to give the idea away so more communities can be built across the world.

Eichenholz plans foresee construction to begin on Jonathan’s Landing within three years.