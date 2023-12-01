BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Removing books from school shelves has been a highly contested issue for years now in Brevard County.

On Friday, the book "Sold" went before the school board to be reviewed, and members deemed the book to be appropriate for students in ninth grade and higher.

After more than five months of being on hold, the Brevard Public Schools system’s book review committee resumed Friday.

The meeting came after revisions were made to the school policy passed in April where changes included adding language from House Bill 1069 that restricts what content is allowed in school classrooms and libraries.

The board changed the review process for books so the committee no longer has the final say about a book’s fate.

Instead, in the future, they will make a recommendation to the school board, which will make the final decision.

Michelle Beavers, whose children go to school in Brevard County, has been vocal about the type of books and content available to children, but said she was satisfied with the school board’s decision to limit the book's access to high school students only.

“It’s not a matter of sheltering kids from the world," she said. "It’s a matter of making sure the material in front of them is appropriate in the time they read it."

A small group of media specialists who reviewed “Sold” made a recommendation to the school board that members not to remove it from Brevard County Schools.

Members then voted unanimously leave the book on the shelves.

Kelly Kervin, a mother of two teenage girls who reviews books for a living, said she is happy with the school’s decision not to pull the book.

“Books are not bad," she said. "And if we look at history, those that ban books are not on the right side of history."

Eight more books are scheduled for review between now and May of next year.