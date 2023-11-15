BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — What books students have access to is a hot topic in Brevard County.

As more challenges from parents and groups are brought up, more titles could be stripped from the shelves. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, board member Gene Trent proposed a list of 298 books, bypassing a review. That pitch failed.

Now, book review committee meetings will resume after months of hiatus. The book evaluation process in Brevard County has been an arguably slow one. But the committee will once again meet starting Dec. 1.

While Brevard County Book Review Committee Member Ashley Hall is in favor of removing some books from public schools, she’s happy to learn that the list didn’t pass without proper review.

“I’m a big proponent of knowing what you’re doing before you make decisions and make calls on things. I like the process Brevard County Public Schools has put in place. I think it’s one of the first counties that took action and really made a difference on these books,” said Hall.

Hall said that with other media material, like movies and TV shows, there should be parent ratings for books, so parents and schools can better judge if children should be reading the material in the classroom.

“We need to know does it have graphic sexual content, does it have violence, does it have all these things when you go to stream a movie. You should know [going into it], OK this is rated PG-13. Can my 10-year-old watch it without seeing graphic content,” said Hall.

Paul Raub, another member of the Book Review Committee, says he would rather the books be left on shelves and decisions be given to the parents.

"I don’t want to tell other people’s children what they can’t read," said Raub. "I don’t want to override someone else’s parental choice.”

Roughly 40 books are awaiting formal review. Next month, the committee is set to review ‘The Kite Runner’ by Khaled Hosseini and ‘Sold’ by Patricia McCormick.

As books are under review, they are pulled from the shelves at schools.