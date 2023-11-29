VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 50-acre prescribed burn Wednesday at the Heart Island Conservation Area in Volusia County.
Experts say prescribed fires help prevent wildfires by burning off fuels that naturally build up over time, while also helping to manage the growth of woody shrubs.
Before conducting a burn, district workers ensure that wind and other conditions are correct for managing the fire and minimizing the effects of smoke to residents and traffic.
According to the district, fire is nearly as important as rainfall and sunshine in fire-dependent ecosystems.
The benefits of prescribed fire include restoring and maintaining natural communities, reducing chances of destructive wildfires, perpetuating fire-adapted plants and animals, cycling nutrients, managing tree diseases and opening scenic vistas.