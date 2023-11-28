WINTER PARK, Fla. — Seminole County is one of eight chosen nationwide that has received an almost $200,000 federal grant to implement water safety initiatives over two years.

The grant part of a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission program called Pool Safely, which "assists jurisdictions in reducing deaths and injuries from drowning and drain entrapment incidents in pools and spas."

What You Need To Know In 2016 Chris and Christina Martin’s 22-month-old son, Gunner Martin, drowned in their home’s swimming pool



In 2023, there have been 88 child drownings in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families



According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, 88 children have drowned in Florida so far in 2023. During an analysis of cases, Spectrum News discovered most are found unresponsive in the swimming pool because they’re “getting out of the home undetected.”

Children 3 and under make up 74% of those deaths.

Seminole County Community Health says there are three components to the grant including installation of public pool and door alarms, funding survival swim lessons and training for first responders and county staff to identify potential pool and water hazards.

County officials say it should have more pool alarms in the next two months.

A Seminole County mother, Christina Martin, brought the Pool Safely grant program to the attention of Seminole County leaders years after her 22-month-old son drowned in her home’s swimming pool.

The couple laid their son, Gunner Martin, down for a nap in 2016 when he found his way to the backyard pool and drowned.

“There’s a lack of education,” said Christina. “We explained to them how a $10 door alarm would’ve saved our son’s life.”

NEWS 13 INVESTIGATES: During an analysis of cases, @MyNews13 discovered most children are found unresponsive in the swimming pool because they’re 'getting out of the home undetected.' I reviewed all of the 88 drownings in FL, so far in 2023 & kept seeing these 6 words. #swimming pic.twitter.com/pxao63ly1F — Maria Serrano (@mariaserranotv) November 28, 2023

Chris Martin, a Seminole County firefighter and Christina’s husband, hopes this grant makes a change.

The Martin family says although Gunner is not here anymore, his name is always a topic of conversation in their home. They always celebrate his birthday.

“We are those normal people that had a tragedy, we are those normal people that had their lives rocked by something we don’t ever want anyone else to have,” said Chris. “That’s why we have these initiatives. That’s why I’m a fireman. We want to make a change.”

Both parents say they felt there was a gap in education, which they hope will soon be accessible to everyone in Seminole County along with lifesaving barriers, survival swim lessons, pool fences, nets and alarms.

“If we would’ve known the difference between the little ‘beep beep’ door alarm that we had, and an actual exit door alarm, which is one of the required barriers according to Florida statute, our son would still be here,” said Christina. “We would’ve heard that door open.”

This year for Gunner’s birthday in February, the Gunner Martin Foundation is going to raise money to create “spread joy” bags filled with toys for children’s hospitals.

Last year, the Gunner Martin Foundation raised money to buy door alarms for Seminole County libraries.

At the state level, a new Senate bill, filed Nov. 20, hopes to increase water safety by offering vouchers at no cost to families with low income who have one or more children, 4 years or younger.

If the bill is approved, it would take effect on July 1, 2024.