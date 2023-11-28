MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An ambulance rolled over in a crash involving a small bus and a pickup truck on the corner of SW 90th Avenue and SW 80th Avenue in Marion County Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Fire Rescue.
The ambulance in the crash, which occurred near Marion County Fire Rescue Friendship Fire Station No. 21, was responding to a medical call, authorities said.
Additional units responded to the crash within minutes and transported two firefighters, 11 special-needs students, the bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck to local hospitals, according to MCFR.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
In the post, Marion County Fire Rescue urged motorists to yield to emergency vehicles with their lights and sirens on.