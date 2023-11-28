VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Despite this hurricane season coming to a close this week, recovery efforts are still underway from last year.

Starting Tuesday, an extra round of recovery funds is available in Volusia County, specifically for homeowners.

The program is called The Hurricane Housing Recovery Program, and although it does not specify how much money is available, the county said eligible homeowners or households could receive up to $91,000 in aid.

Previously, Volusia County was offering $328 million in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The county distributed that funding under the Transform 386 program for residents that still needed urgent repairs on their home.

The HHR program is specifically for homeowners with owner-occupied rehabilitation. To qualify for assistance, you had to have owned and lived in your home for at least a year, and that year must include the time the damage occurred to the home. There are several other qualifications, including household income limits, in which household size also plays a role.

The property value cannot exceed more than $323,000 and the home must be within Volusia County, with the only exception being homes within the Daytona Beach or Deltona city limits.

