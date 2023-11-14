VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Transform386 program opened in Volusia County at 9 a.m. Tuesday, allocating more than $328 million to help with recovery efforts in the county after Hurricane Ian.

What You Need To Know Transform386 is a Housing and Urban Development program which allocated $3 billion nationwide for disasters taking place in 2022



Homeowners can receive money for recovery projects, or get reimbursed for ones already paid for



There are several requirements in order to receive funding, including some that are income-based

The Transform386 program seeks to address long-term recovery, unmet needs and mitigation efforts following Hurricane Ian’s landfall last year.

While some money will go directly toward homeowners, the Volusia County Council will use other funds.

The program is coming from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The money must benefit those with low and moderate incomes. Upper-income residents can still receive funds if a certain percentage of other recipients are low income.

To qualify, money must be used for projects that have an urgent need, particularly ones that pose a threat to health or welfare. The project must also aid in addressing a “slum” or “blight.”

“Times are hard. There’s a lot of people out there struggling,” said Clayton Jackson, activity project manager. “It’s not just people who have the financial means or resources, but contractors are not available. So, there could be a lot of outstanding repairs that someone needs to get done.”

The link to the application can be found here.