MELBOURNE, Fla. — After shoppers take part in Black Friday, next up is Small Business Saturday.
This year, Nov. 25 is the day to support and celebrate small businesses and what they mean and contribute to communities.
🛍️ Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday!— SBA (@SBAgov) November 24, 2023
On November 25 and throughout the holiday shopping season, support the job creators in your community and #ShopSmall at independent businesses near you!
Learn more about how you can participate: https://t.co/UIbDwh2Wci pic.twitter.com/qfVJ3pavA2
One small business participating this year is Ezra L’Amour Boutique on New Haven Avenue in downtown Melbourne, where the shop sells one-of-a-kind specialty items and personalized clothing.
Owner Ezra McGinty says customers who avoid online shopping and big box stores are key to her business being successful.
“Choosing to shop small, it shows integrity towards supporting your local shops, it’s a good thing,” Ezra said.
The Small Business Administration reported that in 2022, U.S. consumers spent nearly $18 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.