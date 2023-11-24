PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Guinness World Records is recognizing a local scuba diver, but it’s not for the number of dives she’s done — this recognition is because she is still diving well into her 90s.

What You Need To Know Jane Rhodes Martin is 96 years old, and she’s been diving since the age of 55 when she retired with her husband



She was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest female scuba diver



Martin said her latest goal is to go on an adventure in a totally different direction — into outer space

“Well, I swim 25 laps every other day,” she said. “I just always loved warm weather, and warm water, and lots to do.”

Martin, who was born in Birmingham, Ala., spent most of her adult life on Long Island, N.Y. where she raised her family and became a teacher, later on retiring there. After retirement, she said she moved around a lot with her husband and for a few years they lived on a sailboat. The couple traveled all over the world before her husband died in 2008. Martin now lives in Pinellas County.

The retired teacher turned world traveler is now a newly recognized, scuba diving record holder. She was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest female scuba diver.

Martin’s family members, who are all certified scuba divers now because of her, wanted her to be recognized by Guinness World Records, so they highlighted her dive in Mexico that she completed just one day before her 96th birthday last year. They just got the official certificate in the mail, and their family and friends came together to celebrate.

And if you thought Martin was anywhere close to being bored, think again. Martin said her latest goal is to go on an adventure in a totally different direction — into outer space.

“I would like to get out and walk around, but I know that’s impossible in my lifetime,” she said. “The only thing I could possibly do would be to go up there and fly around, and see what it feels like and really do it. So I think it will be fun.”

In 2021, her family entered her into a contest for a flight into space, but had no luck. They’re hoping her new world record of seeing so much of the world from the ocean floor will get the attention of someone who can give her a view from up above. Until then, her diving adventures will continue.