ORLANDO, Fla. — The Rolling Stones will cap off their 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour in Orlando on June 3, the band announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know The Rolling Stones will rock Camping World Stadium on June 3



Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Amway Center box office and online



The tour is in support of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds"



It is the band's first studio album of new material since "A Bigger Bang" in 2005

The band known for decades as the Biggest Rock n Roll Band in the World will play at Camping World Stadium, the only date in Florida. The 16-city tour, which begins April 28 in Houston, is in support of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds," their first studio album of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Amway Center box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will perform top songs such as "Start Me Up," "Satisfaction" "Gimme Shelter" and "Jumping Jack Flash," as well as material from the new album such as "Angry" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven."

"Hackney Diamonds" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts on Nov. 4, making the Rolling Stones the only band so far with Top 10 albums in every decade since the 1960s.

Its release is the first for the Stones since the death of drummer Charlie Watts, who performed on two of the album's songs before he passed. Steve Jordan is featured on drums on "Hackney Diamonds," and he played with the band on a summer tour, but it is unclear whether he will be part of the Hackney Diamonds Tour.

Elton John, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, among others, contributed to the 12-song album.

The Stones have had 38 Top 10 albums in the United States and have sold more than 250 million albums worldwide.