DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is now investigating after a baby died in an overnight apartment fire and a mom was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department was called out to the Countryside Apartment complex, at 1200 Beville Road, around 12 a.m., and they found heavy smoke.

An adult and a one-month-old are dead. A five and six year old were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/n41JHKZsEE — Jaclyn Harold (@JHarold_tv) November 21, 2023

Firefighters found three children, including a baby, and one adult inside the apartment. Fire officials said the adult was already deceased, and the baby was in cardiac arrest. The baby was taken to a nearby hospital and later died, they said.

The fire department originally reported the baby's age as 1 month old, but the police department said the child was a 1-year-old. Spectrum News 13 is working to confirm the correct age.

The two other children were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

According to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, the mother was stabbed multiple times.

"Yes, this is a horrific incident. This is what we're dealing with this morning," Young said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The State Fire Marshall is also investigating.

"Right now, State Fire Marshal is on scene. They have been investigating. They've found two points of origin of the fire, which makes it a little bit suspicious. So as of right now, DBPD is ruling it as a homicide," said Lt. Antwan Lewis, with the Daytona Beach Fire Department.