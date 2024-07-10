ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando announced on Wednesday the selection of 18 members for the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

The city first announced the creation of the committee on June 7, to consist of members representing victims’ families, survivors and community leaders.

The new movement comes as the city took over plans to build a memorial following the dissolution of the onePULSE Foundation originally tasked with the project.

It’s been eight years since the Pulse Nightclub attack on June 12, 2016, that took the lives of 49 people in Orlando. Survivors and families have been waiting for a permanent memorial since then.

The new Pulse committee will help decide what the memorial looks like.

The 18 members selected include:

Aracelis Maria Jimenez lost a family member in the tragedy

Brett Rigas survivor and lost a family member in the tragedy

Brian Reagan survivor, former Pulse employee, artist

Carlitos Diaz Rodriguez family member of a survivor, architect/design professional, landscape architect, artist

Cesar Rodriguez survivor

Felicia Burt lost a family member in the tragedy

Jamie Reed lost a friend in the tragedy, architect/design professional, marketing professional

Joshua Garcia former Pulse employee, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional

Keinon Carter survivor

Kelly Dawson lives in the Orlando area and felt the loss as a community member, architect/design professional

Rev. Marcelino Rivera lost a friend in the tragedy, provided services after the tragedy, clergy and artist

Mayra Alvear BenabeI lost a family member in the tragedy

Norman Casiano-Mojica survivor

Nancy Rosado provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional, community advocate, former first responder

Perry T Snider Jr. lost a friend in the tragedy, former Pulse employee, artist

Siclaly “Laly” M. Santiago-Leon lost a family member in the tragedy

Terrance Hunter regularly visited or patronized Pulse, educator and museum professional

Tommy Connelly survivor, artist



More than 150 people submitted applications to join the committee by the June 23 deadline.

The city said a group of community leaders reviewed the applications without viewing names or personal identifying information, and made a recommendation to Mayor Buddy Dyer of which individuals should serve on the committee.

The group of community leaders who reviewed the applications include:

JahKiya Bell, Ed.D, Senior Advisor to the President and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way

Rev. Dr. Jose Rodriguez of the Episcopal Churches of Christ the King and Jésus de Nazaret

Joél Junior Morales, Foundation Manager, Contigo Fund

Jesse Arias, Director of the Orlando United Resiliency Services (OURS), LGBT+ Center Orlando

The committee will hold monthly meetings throughout the end of the year.

The first meetings will be on:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 4 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 25, 2024, 4 - 6 p.m.

Kia Center, Hourglass Room, 400 West Church Street

The community can attend the committee meetings virtually or in-person.