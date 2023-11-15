ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-agency investigation spanning four counties is underway into a missing Winter Springs mother. Family members tell Spectrum News that Shakeira Rucker was last seen Saturday night with her estranged husband Cory Hill.

What You Need To Know A multi-agency investigation spanning four counties is underway into a missing Winter Springs mother



Shakeira Rucker was last seen Saturday night with her estranged husband Cory Hill



When Winter Springs detectives went to interview to him about Shakeira’s disappearance, they say he wouldn’t talk

A day later, law enforcement arrested Hill for attempted murder. Orange County Sheriff Office deputies say he shot at a woman and her family members. He is now in custody for that separate case, but has not been formally charged.

When Winter Springs detectives went to interview the woman’s estranged husband about her disappearance, they say he wouldn’t talk.

A search is underway as family members gathered to search for Rucker who’s been missing since Saturday.

“We’re hurting, we’re hurting, this is a shock for us,” said Deidre Rucker, Shakeira Rucker’s sister.

They’re starting their search in Mount Dora where they say Hill lives.

The family says she left Saturday at around 7 p.m. to go out to dinner with him, but she never got back home. No one has heard from her since.

I’m back at the Orange County Courthouse to get the arrest affidavit for Cory Hill. He was arrested on Sunday. His wife, Shakeira Rucker has been missing since Saturday. Winter Springs Police says as of now, they’re still working on this as a missing-person case. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/rY8DQ0ulkU — Maria Serrano (@mariaserranotv) November 14, 2023

“We just want her to come home. We want her to come home so bad,” said Deidre Rucker of her sister Shakeira Rucker.

Authorities say video has been obtained in Polk County of what appears to be Hill and Rucker together Saturday night.

“She had on a blue Nike outfit the last time that we saw her, she got braids in her hair,” said Rucker.

The family is asking the community to help.

“If you see something, you know something nothing is too small. Just please call Winter Springs Police Department Anything, anything will help us right now,” said Rucker.

Police have not gone as far as calling Hill a suspect in this case as they work to learn more about Shakeira’s disappearance.

If you know any information about Shakeira’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Winter Springs Police Department at 1-407-327-1000.