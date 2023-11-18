ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the state’s largest football games that brings thousands of visitors to Orlando is currently underway.

The rival game between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman University is known as the Florida Classic.

The event is a big boost in sales for area businesses — specifically, food trucks who set up around the camping world stadium.

Raymond Price Jr., owner of Priceless Bar-B-Que, parked on the corner of North Tampa Avenue and West Central Boulevard, said the Florida Classic is a tradition.

“I started here for the Florida Classic 19 years ago and the Florida Classic is our busiest time of the year,” he said.

Now in business for 21 years, Price Jr. said the Florida Classic is a tradition for the community.

“People come from all over the country of the great rivalry of B-CU and FAMU,” he said.

Not only is attending the Florida Classic a tradition for many families, the event is a huge boost in sales for Price Jr.

He said they start preparing and cooking for this event a week in advance.

“Oh, it’s the best. It’s the best time of year for us,” Price Jr. said. “We make more business during this time of year than any other time of the year.”

The weekend kicked off Friday night and Price Jr. says he didn’t get home until1: a.m. to then turn around and wake right back up at 4 a.m. to get the day started.

As a business owner, he said it’s a good feeling to see everyone coming together to as a culture to have a good time.

“And everybody is so helpful. You have vendors from out-of-town helping each other,” said Price Jr.

The family-owned business creating a relationship with their customers is what makes Priceless Bar-B-Que special.

“A lot of times, I tell people I have to get back to work, but I keep talking because I just enjoy it,” Price Jr. said. “And I have so many people when they see me in the streets — ‘Hey, Mr. Ray’ — and I know their faces but I don’t know their names and I’m at a disadvantage because all the customers I have, I can’t remember their name.”

Price Jr. hopes that his kids and grandkids will not only keep the business up and running, but to also make it better for future Florida Classic weekends.

Price Jr. said because of the weekend, they’re closed for the entire Thanksgiving week to take a break and recuperate.